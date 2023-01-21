Texas State women's basketball (13-5 overall, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) grabbed a victory on the road this past Wednesday as the Bobcats faced up against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (6-12 overall, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference), finishing with a final score of 65-57.
The Bobcats managed to emerge victorious even without graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood in the lineup.
Graduate guard Taelour Pruitt helped contribute offensively alongside graduate guard Kennedy Taylor, as they each were able score in double digit figures against the Warhawks.
Pruitt had a single missed shot in five attempts, which was good for 11 points and provided an offensive spark for the Bobcats while trailing in the first half.
Taylor led the way with six assists to go along with 13 points in a total of 34 minutes and her point total marks the fifth straight game scoring in double figures.
Texas State trailed by as much as double-digits early in the first period, only managing to score 13 points halfway through the first quarter which resulted in an 11-point deficit for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats were able to put together a string of runs toward the end of the first quarter and came back to tie the game at 28-28 just before heading to the locker room at halftime.
Quickly into the third quarter, Texas State took its first lead of the game off a mid range jump-shot from Taylor.
The lead would go on to change five times from that point, and Texas State would head into the fourth quarter with a 3 point lead over ULM and the score now at 49-46.
The Bobcats maintained a lead for the entire fourth quarter period.
The Warhawks trailed by four points early into the final quarter, and struggled to put together a series of baskets to try and tie or take the lead.
The Bobcats outscored the Warhawks 16-11 in the fourth quarter, which ultimately sealed the game, and marking the third comeback victory of the season for Texas State.
In a game where the Bobcats were playing without its top player in Hood, the deep and experienced roster managed to step up with a total of seven players scoring at least five or more points.
Texas State will look to prepare for its next game on the road against the University of South Alabama (4-14 Overall, 0-7 Sun Belt Conference) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mitchell Center in Mobile, AL. The game will be aired on ESPN+
