Freshman infielder Chase Mora hit two home runs en route to a 24-9 victory that completed the weekend sweep for Texas State baseball (3-0) over the Northwestern Wildcats (0-3).
Twelve different Bobcats had at least one hit, eight different Bobcats had at least two RBI and the team scored at least one run in every inning.
"A lot of runs and good things happened. It is hard to do three games in a row," head coach Steven Trout said.
The Bobcats scored 56 runs across the three-game series, the most ever the program has scored in a single series.
Senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez, senior outfielder Ben McClain, sophomore infielder Daylan Pena, sophomore infielder Carson Kiethley, junior designated hitter August Ramirez and sophomore infielder Ryder Hernandez also had a home run for a total of eight in the game, the most ever in a game in program history.
Mora has three collegiate at-bats, two today and one yesterday, each ending with a long ball.
"It's awesome and an unbelievable moment," Mora said. "When I connected with the ball and saw it go out it is a moment I will never forget."
Junior pitcher Nathan Medrano made his first career start for the Bobcats after transferring from the University of Houston. Medrano, Houston’s strikeout leader in 2022, threw three innings, struck out five and gave up three runs on six hits.
Junior pitcher Tony Robie got the win and threw two innings in relief, junior pitcher Jack Stroud threw one inning in relief and each gave up zero runs.
Northwestern sophomore pitcher Grant Comstock started the game and got the loss, throwing two innings, striking out one and giving up five runs.
The Bobcats scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, including home runs by Pena and Ramirez.
Northwestern scored three runs in the top of the third to make the score within striking distance at 5-3, but the Bobcats scored 13 unanswered runs.
The Wildcats tacked on one run in the seventh inning and five in the ninth before junior pitcher Otto Wofford got the final out of the ballgame.
Gonzalez, Ramirez, Mora and Pena are among the Bobcats to have multiple home runs three games into the year.
The Bobcats will host Oral Roberts in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 in Bobcat Ballpark.
