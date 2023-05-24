Texas State (35-21, 17-13 Sun Belt Conference) struggled to get its bats going in the second round of The Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship against Louisiana-Lafayette (36-20, 18-12 Sun Belt Conference), leading to a 6-1 defeat.
The loss moves Texas State into the loser's bracket of the tournament and one loss away from elimination.
Texas State junior right-handed pitcher Levi Wells took the mound to begin the game, and threw a tough five innings. Wells struck out eight Ragin' Cajun batters, but gave up a homerun and a double leading to five of Louisiana-Lafayette's six runs.
Despite the strikeout total, he did not receive any run support from the Texas State offense. Wells was credited with his fourth loss of the year.
The Ragin' Cajuns started a right-hander of their own, junior Jackson Nezuh. Nezuh was lights out all night. Through his five-and-two-thirds innings of work he struck out nine Bobcat batters and exited the game with a no-hitter performance.
Nezuh did allow five walks, but stranded every Texas State runner on his way to his ninth victory of the season.
It was all zeros on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth inning when junior second baseman John Taylor launched a three-run homerun over the right field wall, lifting the Ragin’ Cajuns to the first lead of the game.
The following inning junior catcher Julian Brock ripped a two-run double that stretched the Louisiana lead to five.
The Texas State batters had no issues getting on base, drawing seven walks and two hit-by-pitch. The Bobcats had a number of scoring opportunities, but were unable to capitalize on any of them. Texas State left eight runners on base over the course of the game.
It wasn’t until an infield single from junior right-fielder Kameron Weil in the seventh inning that the Bobcats got into the hit column.
Later in the seventh, junior short-stop Davis Powell hit into a run scoring double-play, which provided the only Bobcat score of the night.
Finishing off the game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, Rawls preserved their bullpen, and earned the save.
Texas State will now play a win or go home elimination game against #8 seed Georgia State Thursday afternoon. Louisiana-Lafayette will move on to the winner's bracket and face #1 seed Costal Carolina Thursday night, as the Sun Belt Conference Tournament continues.
First pitch between Texas State and Georgia State is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May. 25 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. The game is available to stream on ESPN+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.