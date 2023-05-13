Texas State baseball (33-17, 15-10 Sun Belt Conference) struggled offensively in a 7-3 loss versus Louisiana Lafayette (33-18, 15-10 Sun Belt Conference) Friday at Russo Park in Lafayette.
The Bobcats had just six hits and a team overall batting average of .181 on the day.
Texas State junior pitcher Levi Wells got the start on the mound for the Bobcats, going six and two-thirds innings and giving up six hits and six runs. He also committed a fielding error in the fourth inning that led to the Ragin' Cajuns scoring a run and taking a 2-0 lead. Wells received the loss, falling to 7-3 on the year.
The Bobcats fell behind early and were unable to mount a comeback as Louisiana-Lafayette scored a run in the bottom of the first inning off an RBI groundout by junior outfielder Heath Hood. The Ragin' Cajuns added four more runs to make the score 5-0 in the seventh inning.
In the top of the 7th, Texas State junior catcher Peyton Lewis doubled to score two runs, cutting the Bobcats' deficit to 5-2. Lewis finished the day with one hit, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Louisiana-Lafayette junior outfielder Carson Roccaforte homered in the 8th inning, extending the Ragin' Cajuns' lead to 7-2. Roccaforte had a strong performance, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Texas State junior infielder and leading hitter Davis Powell went hitless, going 0-for-4 in the game. This marks Powell's fifth game out of his past six appearances without a hit.
Louisiana-Lafayette junior pitcher Jackson Nezuh started and earned the win for the Rajun Cajuns. He went seven innings, giving up four hits and two runs. Nezuh improves to 8-4 on the year.
The series will continue on Saturday, May 13th, at 6 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.
