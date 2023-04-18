A walk-off single from junior infielder Davis Powell capped off Texas State's (24-13, 9-6 Sun Belt) series sweep of Marshall University (14-19, 4-11 Sun Belt) in a close 5-4 win.
With Powell at the plate and two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, fifth-year Marshall senior pitcher Ryan Capuano attempted to pick off junior outfielder Kameron Weil at second base.
Unfortunately for the Thundering Herd, the throw went awry, allowing the Bobcats to advance their runners to second and third with Powell still ready to bat.
Down 1-2 in the count, Powell didn't fold, sending the fourth pitch he saw far toward left field allowing the quick-footed Weil to score his fourth run of the day.
Despite the final score, Weil knew the game was never in doubt.
"On that final pitch with Dave?" Weil said. "I knew he had it. I had so much faith in him. I knew he was going to hit it the other way or hit something in the air, he ended up pulling it, but he always gets the job done."
The walk-off single marked Powell's second hit of the day, making him 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run of his own scored in the seventh. Weil added a hit in both of his at-bats to an afternoon in which he led both teams in runs scored.
The dynamic duo got things started early in the first inning when Powell's first single of the game sent Weil home, putting the Bobcats up 1-0.
Marshall took advantage of some sloppy Texas State defense in the third to take a 2-1 lead on a double from fifth-year outfielder Kyle Schaefer.
The Thundering Herd extended their lead in the fifth after the Bobcats intentionally walked Schaefer and allowed a single from junior infielder Gio Ferraro. However, Texas State matched that run in the bottom of the fifth with a single from freshman infielder Chase Mora that brought Weil home for the second time.
Ferraro brought another run in for Marshall with a ground-out to second base that allowed junior catcher Owen Ayers to run home, growing the lead back to two in the top of the seventh inning.
With the game nearing its end, the Bobcats knew it was time to close. Texas State had two on and two out in the bottom of the seventh before junior catcher August Ramirez stepped up and blasted a double to left field, bringing home both Powell and Weil, tying the game at 4-4.
The Bobcats would then go on to win in dramatic fashion. It was another resilient performance that made head coach Steve Trout very proud of his team.
"You got to find a way to win," Trout said. "It is tough to sweep a team in this conference because they are all super-talented and very competitive. As you saw today, Marshall had chances to win the game. Luckily, we found a way to get it done. I'm really proud of the team with an early morning game, not being satisfied with two wins and getting after it. They did a really good job of finding a way to win."
Next up Texas State will travel down to San Antonio to face the UTSA Roadrunners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.