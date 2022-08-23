Bobcat soccer began its first year under new head coach Steve Holeman with two shutout victories against St. Mary's University and the University of Incarnate Word.
Sophomore forward Zoe Junior scored the lone goal for the 1-0 victory against St. Mary's in the soccer home opener on Aug. 18.
A St. Mary's player committed a foul in the 86th minute, giving a free kick to the Bobcats inside their half. Freshman forward Addison Peters passed a long ball out of the reach of the St. Mary's keeper with Junior following, who was then able to kick it into the back of the net for her first match-winning goal of her career.
Following that close game, Holeman said that the team made the match a little more exciting than they wanted it to be.
"Life would've been a lot easier if we scored early on," Holeman said. "Credit to them. They defended really well."
In total, the Bobcats had nine attempts on goal and 28 shots in total, compared to St. Mary's zero attempts on goal and one shot in total.
Sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman picked up her second win in goal of her career and her first of the season.
The win in the home opener was the third time in four years that the soccer squad has won their first game of the season.
The second game of the season for the Bobcats featured another shutout with a 3-0 win over the University of Incarnate Word on Aug. 21.
In front of a crowd of 637 fans, three different Bobcats scored a goal, and junior goalkeeper Beth Agee recorded two saves on her way to her fifth career shutout.
Junior midfielder Wimberly Wright found a pass from sophomore midfielder Madi Goss near the end of the 29th minute. Wright then sent a shot on goal into the left side of the net for her first career goal, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 advantage.
About 70 seconds later, the Bobcats increased their lead to 2-0 due to a goal from senior forward Bailey Peschel. The Incarnate Word goalie kicked the ball straight to Peschel after recieving pressure off a goal, giving Peschel her first goal of the season.
In the 56th minute, sophomore midfielder Madi Goss kicked a penalty kick into the left side of the frame to give them a 3-0 lead.
"To get three goals against a good team, I thought was very good," Holeman said. "We have two keepers [Agee and Chrisman], they each pitched a shutout... you want two keepers, it makes them better, iron sharpens iron."
Up next, the Bobcats will play in their first road match of the season against Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Dugan Stadium. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.