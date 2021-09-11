Texas State Soccer (2-2-1 overall) will face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (2-3-1 overall) on Sept. 12.
The Bobcats look to build off of the momentum from their most recent 1-0 road win over Abilene Christian. Texas State was led offensively by lone goal-scorer, senior defender Addison Gaetano. Sophomore midfielder/defender Alyssa Price assisted the goal.
Texas State is currently led offensively overall by junior forward Madison Humphrey who has two goals on the season thus far. Behind her is a three-way tie between junior forward/midfielder Kiara Gonzales, sophomore midfielder Trinity Clark and Gaetano who are all tied at one goal each. Sophomore goalkeeper Beth Agee leads the team defensively with 23 saves so far.
Texas State and the Islanders first met up on Aug. 29, 2014, where the Bobcats earned a 2-0 home victory. The programs now have a split record at two wins apiece over the matchup's history. The Bobcats hope to break their losing streak as the Islanders have won the last two matches.
The Islanders will travel to San Marcos for the match. So far, they have been unsuccessful on the road with both of their away matches resulting in scoreless losses. The Islanders lost to the UT-Rio Grande Valley 2-0 on Aug. 27 and also suffered a 1-0 loss against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 3. In their most recent match, The Islanders tied 1-1 with the Houston Baptist Huskies at home on Sept. 10.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The match will air on ESPN+ and is free and open to the public.
