Texas State soccer will hit the road to officially star its regular season against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Aug. 20 and the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Aug. 22.
The Bobcats last took the field on Aug. 12 in an exhibition match against UT-San Antonio resulting in a 0-0 draw.
In the match, the Bobcats were led defensively by goalkeepers sophomore Beth Agee (four saves) and freshman Katelyn Chrisman (three saves) keeping UTSA scoreless. The team was not as successful offensively with a mere five shots throughout the contest, only two of which were on frame.
The Cardinals are coming into the matchup, looking for redemption after suffering back-to-back exhibition losses against UTSA at home and a 1-0 shutout at the University of Houston.
This will only be Texas State's second time playing UIW. Its first was a 1-0 victory on Aug. 23, 2019.
The Bobcats have an undefeated 13-0 record against Prairie View, never allowing a single Panthers' goal.
Although Prairie View will play its first match of the season against the University of Louisiana on Aug. 20, the team went 5-4-0 overall in the spring with a perfect 4-0-0 record on the road.
Kickoff against Incarnate Word will start at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. The Bobcats will then face the Panthers on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at PVAMU Soccer Complex in Prairie View, Texas.
