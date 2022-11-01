Texas State women's soccer (12-4-2, 6-3-1 Sun Belt Conference) will start off the 2022 Sun Belt Tournament in a game against James Madison University (10-3-5, 6-1-3 Sun Belt Conference) at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Alabama.
The first round of the 2022 Sun Belt Women's Soccer Tournament will begin on Oct. 31, with Texas State beginning the tournament in the second round against James Madison.
"They're a really good group, I'm glad to see them have a winning season. 12 wins in the regular season, I don't know where that stands in the history books but ... they get to go to the conference and now we have a chance to play for another championship so I'm glad we could do it with this group," head coach Steve Holeman said in a postgame interview.
Texas State had its first match up against James Madison earlier in the season which resulted in a 1-3 loss against the Dukes, with sophomore midfielder Madi Goss scoring the only goal for Texas State. Goss, who leads the team in points, said she's looking forward to competing for a Sun Belt title.
"We are getting better, the chemistry is getting better on the team ... and everyone supports everyone," Goss said in a postgame interview.
The Bobcats have an average of 1.56 goals per game while James Madison has an average of 1.39. Texas State may have lost its first game against the Dukes, but it has had a more successful season overall. The Bobcats will look to come back to make the season record against James Madison 1-1, so the team can move on to the next round of the tournament.
"They stuck to the game plan throughout the season, they knew they wanted to be a team identified as really hardworking. Overall this team kind of set some goals for themselves and we've done pretty well with it," Holeman said.
The pressure is on for the Bobcats to perform in this tournament so that they can continue their season and come back to San Marcos with a few victories and a conference winning title.
"I need to put everything for my team, for my girls, the girls that I've played all four years with," senior forward Kiara Gonzales said in a postgame interview.
The winner of the game against James Madison will play the winner of match 5, which is between Georgia Southern and the winner of match 2. Match 2 will be between Georgia State and Southern Mississippi.
Texas State women's soccer will play its next game against James Madison University at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 in Foley, Alabama. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.