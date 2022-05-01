Texas State Softball (31-17, 15-8 Sun Belt) extended its winning streak to eleven after defeating the Troy Trojans (27-17, 13-10 Sun Belt) 2-1 Saturday afternoon.
Texas State is now up 2-0 in this three-game series. Freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan finished with two runs and senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers recorded the Bobcats’ only RBI.
The game started off slow until the bottom of the third when Trahan hit a triple to the right field and then capped it off, scoring after a wild pitch.
The Trojans got on the board during the top of the fifth after freshman outfielder and pitcher Taylor McKinney hit a single to the right field, allowing senior infielder Logan Calhoun to get home from second base, this tied the game 1-1.
During the top of the seventh, sophomore outfielder Piper Randolph made a diving catch in left-centerfield for the second out to keep the score tied at 1-1. Trahan went on to close the game out during the bottom of the seventh when Rogers hit a single to right field, allowing Trahan to score.
The final game of the series will be played at 12 p.m. on Sunday at the Bobcat Softball Complex. The game will stream on ESPN+.
