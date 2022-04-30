Texas State softball (30-17, 14-8 Sun Belt) will play the Troy Trojans (27-16, 13-9 Sun Belt) in game two of the series Saturday afternoon.
Texas State defeated the Trojans 5-1 on Friday. Five different Bobcats scored and senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers finished with three RBIs.
The Bobcats are winning the all-time series against Troy 18-8. Texas State also holds a 9-2 home record against the Trojans.
Rogers has the highest slugging percentage on the team for the Bobcats at .550%. She is also second on the team with 26 RBIs and third on the team with 35 hits.
Game two is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Bobcat Softball Complex. The game will stream on ESPN+.
