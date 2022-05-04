After a series sweep against Troy, the Bobcats (32-17, 16-8 Sun Belt) now own sole possession of the third seed in the Sun Belt Conference. They'll look to maintain that hold in their final regular season series against UT Arlington (22-22, 12-12 Sun Belt).
Texas State's final matchup with Troy on Sunday was senior day for the Bobcats, and one senior had a special day. With a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers swung a triple toward right field that allowed junior infielder Sara Vanderford to head home for the score. In the next at-bat, a single to right field from sophomore infielder Piper Randolph allowed Rogers to score a run of her own.
The two big plays from Rogers came on the heels of a clutch single from the reigning Sun Belt Conference player of the week in their previous game Saturday afternoon. With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh and two runners on, Rogers knocked that single to centerfield allowing freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan to run in for the game-winning score. Rogers will look to keep her heroics up this Thursday against UTA.
The Mavericks were just recently able to stop a three-game skid by picking up a 4-1 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday. UTA held a 1-0 advantage heading into the third frame where a homer from senior infielder Kimber Cortemelia brought in three runs and extended the Maverick lead to 4-0, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The two clubs will finish off their regular season in Arlington with their first matchup scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Allan Saxe Field.
