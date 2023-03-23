Texas State softball (19-11-1, 0-2-1 Sun Belt Conference) prepares for its three-game showdown at home this weekend against the University of South Alabama (20-9, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
Ahead of this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference series versus the Jaguars, the Bobcats are coming off a shutout victory over UTSA on Wednesday after defeating the Roadrunners 15-0 through five innings.
The victory over UTSA was the largest for Texas State since March 6, 2020, when the Bobcats defeated Georgia 16-0.
The Jaguars, however, are 7-2 in their last nine contests and enter this contest riding a six-game winning streak.
In March alone, the Jaguars have lost a total of three games.
Facing South Alabama, Texas State will look to grab its first conference victory this season after going 0-2-1 to start conference action.
South Alabama previously swept its last conference series at home against Georgia State, which included a five-run deficit comeback victory for the Jaguars in the final contest.
The sweep over Georgia State sparked an undefeated conference record for the Jaguars, sitting at 3-0 ahead of its matchup against the Bobcats.
For Texas State, the last matchup versus South Alabama saw the Bobcats exit Mobile, Alabama, with a 4-2 victory over the Jaguars.
Texas State retains an overall record of 16-8 against South Alabama with a 4-6 record in the last 10 meetings between both teams.
Early into conference play, South Alabama currently sits in third place in the Sun Belt Conference standings with Texas State trailing in the ninth spot with plenty of action left.
The Bobcats will look to build off a dominating win over the Roadrunners and attempt to grab a conference victory over an established opponent in the Jaguars.
All three games will be streamed on ESPN+ with action beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday in San Marcos. The series will continues at 4 p.m. on Saturday and conclude at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.