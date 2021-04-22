Texas State softball (27-9 overall, 9-5 Sun Belt) will host the Georgia Southern University Eagles (11-22 overall, 3-11 Sun Belt) from April 24-25 in a three-game series.
Texas State leads the all-time series against Georgia Southern 14-3. The ‘Cats are 18-4 at home this season and are 6-2 when hosting the Eagles.
Texas State is coming off a tight 5-4 loss to the University of Texas, while Georgia Southern decisively beat Jacksonville University 6-0.
Prior to that, each team suffered a 2-1 weekend-series loss. The Bobcats played against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns, while the Eagles faced off against Appalachian State University.
Texas State sophomore infielder Sara Vanderford has a .419 batting average and leads the team in hits (44), runs (27) and slugging percentage (.790). Senior infielder Tara Oltmann has a .386 average and leads the team with nine homers and 35 RBI.
Texas State is ranked second in the Sun Belt in team batting average (.300), second in homers (35) and fourth in runs (178).
Sophomore infielder Bailee Wilson leads the team in batting average (.394) and hits (41) with 15 RBI, three home runs and a .596 slugging average. Junior infielder Faith Shirley follows with a .330 batting average and leads the Eagles with seven home runs, 22 RBI and a .651 slugging percentage.
Georgia Southern is ranked last in the Sun Belt in batting average (.274) and earned runs (123) and sixth in homers (26).
The matchup will start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 24 and 11 a.m. on April 25 at Bobcat Softball Stadium and will air on ESPN+.
