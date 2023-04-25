Texas State softball (29-19-1, 9-7-1 Sun Belt Conference) will take on the Baylor Bears (34-13, 4-8 Big 12 Conference) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Getterman Stadium in Waco, Texas.
In the other matchup against Baylor this season, the Bobcats lost 3-2 at home when the Bears were ranked #21. Had the game been six innings instead of eight like most games played, the Bobcats would have won as they were in the lead 2-1 until Baylor scored two more runs, one in the seventh inning and one in the eighth.
The Bobcats have won its last three games against the University of Louisiana Monroe for another series victory. Texas State only allowed four runs in three games for ULM, meanwhile the Bobcats had 11 total runs for the series. The team averaged 8.3 hits per game and performed well defensively as well, throwing 18 total strikeouts.
Baylor is currently ranked #18 and are coming off a three-game losing streak against Oklahoma University, who are ranked #1. Offensively against OU, Baylor did not get a single run in the entirety of the series, having only 10 hits in three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.