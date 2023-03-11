Texas State softball (16-5) will start off the Bevo Classic tournament with a two-game series against the University of Wisconsin (10-6) at McCombs Field in Austin. The tournament will be hosted by the University of Texas and will take place March 10-12.
The Bobcats are performing well in tournaments so far this season, going 6-for-6 in the Texas State Classic and only losing one game in the Owl Classic last weekend, finishing the tournament with a four-game winning streak.
In its final game of the Owl Classic, Texas State defeated Winthrop University with a score of 5-0, holding the Eagles to only three hits while the Bobcats had 11. All five of the runs for Texas State came from RBI singles.
The Bobcats also did well with its pitching against Winthrop, with junior pitcher, Jessica Mullins, putting in work for six innings and striking out five batters. Sophomore pitcher Bailee Welsh relieved Mullins for the final inning and also had a strikeout of her own.
Wisconsin has won its last eight games and defeated Indiana University 12-1 in its most recent game. The Badgers started off their season with four consecutive losses, but since then have only lost twice both coming at the hands of the University of Louisville.
The Bobcats have a doubleheader on Saturday starting with the second game against Wisconsin at 10 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. game against 13th ranked, Alabama (18-3).
The final game of the Bevo Classic for Texas State will be on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. against the host team Texas Longhorns (17-2-1), who are currently ranked ninth in the country.
Opening pitch between Texas State and Wisconsin is set for 11 a.m. March 10, at McCombs Field in Austin, Texas. The games will be available on the Longhorn Network.
