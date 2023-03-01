The women’s basketball team (21-8, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference) finished off the regular season with a win over Arkansas State (11-18, 6-12 Sun Belt Conference), finishing 86-79 on the road to secure a top spot in the Sun Belt Conference standings.
The win for Texas State makes it three straight victories headed into the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Texas State shares the top spot along with James Madison and Southern Miss with a 13-5 conference record.
The top spot in the conference for the Bobcats marks the program's first in 15 years.
Texas State saw several players contribute to the win, with four scoring at least 14 or more points.
Graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood led the Bobcats in scoring with 18 points to pair with eight rebounds in the contest.
Alongside Hood, graduate guard Kennedy Taylor finished the game with 16 points and eight assists to go along with a game-high five steals on the night.
Turnovers for the Red Wolves told the story of the game, with 21 turnovers on the night.
Texas State finished the game with 13 turnovers and forced several steals, recording double-digits in steals with 13 total.
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom finished the contest with a game-high 25 points alongside sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton who finished with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting for Arkansas State.
The opening quarter saw back and forth action with a total of five lead changes in the first 12 minutes.
Arkansas State finished the first period with a three-point lead but Texas State would answer back with a 23-point second quarter, ultimately ending the half on top 38-35.
Coming out of halftime, a good three point shot attempt by Taylor would spark a large third quarter run for the Bobcats.
Following the made basket from Taylor, Texas State managed to drain five more shots from downtown in the third quarter alone to finish on top with a 14-point lead.
The fourth quarter saw the Red Wolves trim the deficit to single digits, but time would ultimately run out on Arkansas State finishing the season with a seven-point loss at home.
Texas State now looks forward to the Sun Belt Conference tournament held in Pensacola, Florida, and is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
