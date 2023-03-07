Texas State baseball (7-4) will take on their I-35 rival, the University of Texas at San Antonio (10-3) in a single-game match-up on Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.
The last time Texas State faced UTSA was in April 2022 and the team lost 14-8.
UTSA comes into the matchup fresh off its most recent series against the University of Utah. The Roadrunners lost the first game, breaking a five-game winning streak. They followed the loss by winning the next two games.
For Texas State, this game follows a series loss against Grand Canyon University in which the Bobcats lost the first and final games of the series but won the second game 3-0 in a shutout.
In the second game, sophomore infielder Daylan Peña hit an RBI double to score a runner and hit his fourth home run of the season to bring the Bobcats to a 2-0 lead. Junior outfielder August Ramirez also hit a home run to extend the Bobcat lead to 3-0, his third of the season.
Peña was on fire on the field too, nearly hitting the splits for an impressive catch at first base to keep GCU from getting on base and finishing off the seventh inning.
The Bobcats had their biggest loss of the season in the final game against GCU, scoring zero runs while the Antelopes had 11. Texas State had five hits compared to GCU's 14.
The opening pitch between Texas State and UTSA is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
