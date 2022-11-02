The hunt is on for the Bobcats. After finishing the last two years on top of the Sun Belt Conference standings, Texas State men's basketball will look to make it a third.
The squad will begin its journey on at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in an exhibition match against Cameron University at Strahan Arena.
The last time these two met was Nov. 1, 2019, also an exhibition game. Texas State handled Cameron in that contest, beating the Aggies 91-54.
The Bobcats will be counting on some new faces to step up this season as a few of its top contributors moved on from the program during the off-season. Gone are Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small and Shelby Adams, each of whom averaged over 25 minutes a game last year.
However, the Bobcats have returned some key leaders. Fifth-year senior guard Mason Harrell made the decision to come back for one last dance this off-season and figures to play a huge role for head coach Terrence Johnson this year.
Harrell is coming off a season in which he made the All-Sun-Belt Conference second team, averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 assists and two rebounds per game. He also became the 23rd player in Texas State history to score 1,000 career points. Harrell will look to continue etching his name into the record books this season.
Defensive ace and graduate student Nighael Ceaser is also returning for his fifth year. The forward led the team in total blocks last year with 26 and finished second in rebounds, averaging 4.9 a game.
The Aggies are coming off a 5-18 season, including an 0-10 record away from home. Cameron is led by senior guard Colt Savage who finished last year as Cameron’s leading scorer with 14.7 points per game.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas. The game will air on ESPN+.
