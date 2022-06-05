Texas State baseball (47-12) blasted three home runs in the Bobcat’s 5-2 win over the No. 2 national seed, Stanford Cardinal (42-15), Saturday at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California.
The senior starting pitcher for the Cardinal, Alex Williams, had only given up two home runs all season before facing the Bobcats. The maroon and gold upped Williams’ home run statistic by 150% in the game with two home runs from junior left-fielder Jose Gonzalez and a third from senior designated hitter Wesley Faison.
“He didn’t see three homers hit against him,” Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout said. “But brother over here, Jose (Gonzalez), had different plans, I guess. What a great night for him and Faison with another big hit … just a really good, quality win for our club.”
On the mound, sophomore starting pitcher Levi Wells threw more pitches in a game than he had all season with 107 against the Cardinal. In his seven innings, Wells picked up his ninth win of the season while giving up two runs on eight hits and striking out six before senior closing pitcher Tristan Stivors came in to close the final two innings out for the ‘Cats.
Stivors got himself into a couple of jams, allowing multiple baserunners in the eighth and ninth innings, but continued to take the game pitch-by-pitch to complete his nation-leading 18th save of the season.
With 99 home runs on the season, Stanford head coach David Esquer admitted the Bobcats were able to beat his squad by playing the way the Cardinal want to play, knowing that the team with the most home runs was going to win the game.
“They [kinda] beat us at our own ballgame,” Coach Esquer said. “They hit three homers and we didn’t hit one today. We [kind of] said at the start of the day that maybe the team that homers the most is going to be the winner and that’s how it turned out.”
With the win for the Bobcats, they will compete in an NCAA Regional final for the first time in school history.
Texas State will face the winner of UC Santa Barbara vs. Stanford played at 1 p.m. PT (3 p.m. CT), Sunday. The ‘Cats will face either the Cardinal or the Gauchos at 7 p.m. PT (9 p.m. CT) at Klein Field at Sunken Ballpark in Palo Alto, California, Sunday.
Continue to follow along on Twitter during the Stanford Regional as Sports Reporter Kyle Owen will be reporting live from Palo Alto, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.