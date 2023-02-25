Texas State baseball (4-0) defeated Oral Roberts University (4-2) 3-2 to give the Golden Eagles their second loss of the season.
Junior pitcher Levi Wells had a 105 pitch count over six innings, ending in the top of the sixth with three strikeouts for a total of six for the game. Wells allowed six hits but only one run to Oral Roberts.
Senior pitcher Triston Dixon came in during the sixth to finish off the game with one strikeout and allowing one run from ORU.
"I think early on I was kind of feeling for it too much and...saved some stamina to go later in the game," Wells said. "It's also going to set me up for the next couple of starts coming so that I can reach that one hundred pitch mark and keep doing it for this 'Texas State' across my jersey."
Despite winning, Texas State only had three hits compared to ORU's 9, as well as one error while the Eagles had zero.
"That's just how baseball goes, we made the two big swings," head coach, Steven Trout said. "Really good job of playing defense, made some big double plays. Just a really good, clean baseball game for Friday night against a really good team."
Junior outfielder Cade Manning started off the Bobcats with a home run to left field in the bottom of the second inning to put Texas State in the lead 1-0. ORU came back with a run of its own in the top of the third to tie up the game.
The Bobcats pulled ahead after a two-run home run by senior center fielder Ben McClain, his second of the season, for a score of 3-1.
"It was 100 percent 'let's go'. This game was definitely more riled up, they was talking some, we was talking some back," McClain said. "Once I hit that I felt like 'aye' to let them know...that this is our field."
Oral Roberts had two doubles in the top of the ninth to score, but fell short due to Texas State's defense for a Bobcat victory.
