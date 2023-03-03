Texas State baseball (6-2) defeated Sam Houston (5-5) 6-2 to pick up its second consecutive win.
Though this was the first game of the 2023 season where the Bobcats did not have a home run, they still performed well at the plate, registering a total of 12 hits starting with an RBI single by sophomore first baseman Daylan Pena in the first inning.
Senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez also had an RBI single and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Texas State had a total of five singles and one double to finish off the game.
"It's a team mindset that we have, and a lot of us bought into it," Gonzalez said. "We stick to our approach, we're gritty in the box, we're not trying to do too much, we're trying to pass the bat. We know that every single one of us is capable."
The bullpen had a successful game, starting with junior pitcher, Peyton Zabel. Zabel only allowing two hits in the second inning, his final inning, for both the Bearkat's runs. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Carson Keithley came in relief of Zabel striking out two batters in the same amount of innings. Texas State had five total pitching changes, not allowing one hit from Sam Houston for the final seven innings.
"I think we [have to] continue to find out depth on the mound and out of the bullpen a little bit," head coach Steven Trout said. "Got to continue to find that and have guys that will step up to the plate, which they will."
The Bobcats will prepare for a three game series this weekend against Grand Canyon University (6-2). The Antelopes enter the series on a four-game winning streak.
Opening pitch between Texas State and Grand Canyon is scheduled for 7 p.mFriday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
