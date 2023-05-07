Texas State baseball (32-16, 14-9 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Georgia State (24-24, 11-12 Sun Belt Conference) 8-2 in the second game of a three-game series to guarantee another series victory at Bobcat Ballpark.
Junior infielders, Cade Manning and August Ramirez, each had two-run home runs for Texas State.
Manning was able to increase the Texas State lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning while Ramirez finished off the Bobcat's at-bats with his home run in the bottom of the eighth.
Senior pitcher, Zeke Wood, had seven strikeouts against Georgia State, holding the Panthers to zero runs until the top of the sixth inning. Georgia State was able to gain two runs off of an RBI single and a score on a wild pitch.
"I thought we played really well today," Head coach Steven Trout said postgame. "Obviously Zeke Wood was really good, battled through some cramps there but it was a really good start. He shut down a really good offense and he was dominant there for the first five."
Prior to the two home runs from Manning and Ramirez, senior left fielder, Jose Gonzalez, had and RBI single to left center that scored the first run for the Bobcats.
Freshman Chase Mora followed Gonzalez's RBI with a fly out that was able to score a runner and finish off the first inning with a 2-0 lead for Texas State. Mora had another RBI single in the third inning which increased the lead to 3-0.
The Bobcats completed the game with a total of 10 hits that scored eight runs while having no errors for the entirety of the game.
"I thought we had [the momentum] for most of the game, obviously they battled back in the one inning, but I thought we did a really great job of just staying on them and played good defense." Trout said.
The Bobcats will complete the three-game series against Georgia State on Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to listen to on KTSW, channel 89.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.