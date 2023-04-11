The Texas State Bobcats (20-13, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference) lost to The University of Texas (24-10, 6-3 Big 12 Conference) 5-2 in game one of the two-game series this Monday at Bobcat Ballpark.
Though the Bobcats showed their ability at the plate and on the mound, the Longhorns reigned victorious in game one of this two-game matchup.
The game was played in front of a crowd of 3,425 spectators making it the largest crowd in Texas State baseball history.
The Bobcats showed offensive know-how throughout the game with hits spanning the entire contest but couldn't take the early lead.
Texas instead took the lead in the top of the third inning, starting with back-to-back singles. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, another walk brought in a run, giving the Longhorns a 1-0 lead. A soft-hit single past the shortstop then drove in another two runs, making the score 3-0.
On the mound for the Bobcats, senior pitcher Nathan Medrano came out of the bullpen hot, head coach Steven Trout said.
“I thought, yeah, Medrano was lights out,” Trout said. “Something about just coming out of the pen just gets him going.”
Medrano kept the Bobcats in the contest while showcasing significant control on the mound. From his entrance in the third inning to his exit in the eighth, he posted eight strikeouts and only allowed three hits and one run.
Texas State showed its ability at the plate throughout the ballgame but went unrewarded as many of its hard-hit balls were lined out to defenders.
The Longhorns added to their lead in the top of the eighth inning, starting with a double to left field by freshman catcher Rylan Galvan. Junior pitcher Rhett McCaffety then entered for Texas State and, after another 2-RBI shot down the left-field line, was replaced by junior pitcher Jonathan Martinez who sealed the inning with a score of 5-0.
The Bobcats responded and kept hope alive in the bottom of the eighth inning, sparked by a leadoff double from senior outfielder Ben McClain. Immediately after, junior infielder Davis Powell wore a pitch to earn a free base.
Two strikeouts later, sophomore pinch-hitter Ryan Leary drilled one off the right-center field wall for a two-RBI triple making the score 5-2, giving the Bobcats life.
In the ninth inning, eyes were glued when freshman infielder Chase Mora hit a ball that had the looks of a solo homer, but the Longhorns reeled it in, concluding the game in a 5-2 loss for the Bobcats.
The two teams will square off for the second matchup of the two-game series on Tuesday.
The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at UFC Disco-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
