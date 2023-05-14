Texas State softball (34-23-1, 13-9-1 Sun Belt Conference) ends its Sun Belt Conference Tournament run in the semi-finals losing 4-1 to tournament host 24th ranked Louisiana-Lafayette (45-13, 21-2 Sun Belt Conference) at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.
The loss marks the second consecutive year in which the Bobcats have been eliminated from the tournament by the Ragin' Cajuns.
Following the loss, Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard proceeded to give credit to Louisiana-Lafayette and the way the Cajuns played throughout the entire game.
“You can’t afford to leave runners on against a team like the Cajuns,” Woodard said. “They’re too good of a ball club to not score when you get people on.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns managed to get on the board first, after a double by freshman infielder Victoria Valdez in the third inning allowed two RBI to make the score 2-0.
Texas State freshman catcher Megan Kelnar answered with a double of her own into left field allowing sophomore outfielder Ciara Trahan to score and cut the deficit to one.
In the fourth inning Louisiana-Lafayette sophomore infielder Maddie Haylen singled up centerfield for another score increasing the lead to 3-1 and regaining momentum once again heading into the final three innings.
The Ragin' Cajuns managed to take a three-run lead in the fifth inning, after a home run blasted into left field from junior infielder Sophie Piskos pushed the score to 4-1.
The third inning score for Texas State would prove to be its only run of the entire game, as the team went scoreless for the remaining four innings.
Woodard continued to praise Louisiana-Lafayette after the loss, giving credit where it’s due.
“Credit to Louisiana,” Woodard said. “They came out with a good game plan and executed it from the get-go.”
Texas State now awaits its position in postseason play, as the Bobcats look to make an appearance after not receiving a selection for its’ 2022 campaign.
