The inaugural women’s National Golf Invitational concluded Sunday afternoon with Texas State finishing in fourth place in a field of 10 teams.
The postseason event took place over the course of three days from May 12-14 at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona.
Texas State entered the National Golf Invitational after finishing in second place at the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
According to Golfstat Texas State is ranked No. 84 nationally and were one of four teams ranked in the top-100 competing at the Invitational.
On the final day of the invitational Texas State was able to put together the second-best round by registering a seven-over to finish 28-over 892 to move up two sports on the leaderboard into fourth place.
Despite its efforts Texas State finished two strokes behind third place finisher Mercer University (26-over par).
Penn State secured the invitational championship with a final score of 14-over par.
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer led the Bobcats in all three rounds and capped off her strong week tied for ninth with four-over 220. This is the second time in Palmer’s career she has finished in the top-10 outside of her individual title at the Texas State Invitational.
Junior Junia Gabasa registered three birdies on Sunday to finish 14th with six-over. This was Gabasa’s third six-over finish in a tournament setting this season.
Sophomore Matilda Svahn finished tied for 16th by carding her second-best round of the invitational with a score of eight-over 224.
Junior Marine Griffaut and freshman Yvonne Chamness each finished in 26th by shooting 12-over par.
Griffaut registered the fewest number of bogeys for Texas State on the final day of the invitational.
