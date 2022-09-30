The Bobcat football team (2-2) is hitting the road this week for its first Sun Belt conference match-up of the season against James Madison University (3-0) this Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisburg, Virginina.
The game marks the first-ever meeting between these two teams, with James Madison officially joining the Sun Belt conference in July.
Texas State is coming off its most dominant performance in years, shutting out the Houston Christian University Huskies 34-0. The Bobcats locked down on defense, holding the Huskies to just 142 total yards, including a measly 39 rushing yards. It was a showing that defensive coordinator Zac Spavital was proud to see after a disappointing performance against Baylor the weekend prior.
"Obviously give credit to the kids for doing that, that's hard to do at any level," Zac Spavital said in a press conference. "I was more pleased with how they responded from the week before. We were pretty hard on them on Sunday and Monday, we talked about doing our job and being disciplined, and that was the outcome."
The defense figures to play a big role once again as the Bobcats are set to face the 35th-best offense in the country led by graduate quarterback Todd Centeio, who ranks 22nd in the nation in terms of total quarterback rating. James Madison's offensive prowess was on display this past weekend as they scored 29 unanswered points in a 32-28 comeback effort against Appalachian State.
Head coach Jake Spavital knows his team is about to face a talented group. He recognizes that if the Bobcats want to come out on top, they're going to have to be firing on all cylinders.
"In order for us to compete against these guys we have to play with the same level of intensity and aggressive nature they do and we have to be efficient," Jake Spavital said in a press conference. "We can't be making the mistakes and have the inconsistency that we've shown. It's gonna be a great challenge for our team and we're looking forward to the opportunity."
Junior defensive lineman Levi Bell is also ready for Saturday's game, saying he's learned a few important lessons from the team's last couple of outings.
"I noticed that if we try to get in our heads too much and try to figure out how we can beat them, then we're just gonna beat ourselves," Bell said in a press conference. "The best way to do it is stick to what we're good at and fix the little things ... it just comes down to doing your job."
Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisburg, Virginia. The game will air on ESPN+.
