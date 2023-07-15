The Texas State football team announced Saturday that junior running back Lincoln Pare suffered a torn ACL putting his 2023-2024 season in jeopardy.
The news was first reported by Keff Ciardello of the Austin American Statesman.
While there is currently no timetable for Pare’s return it is likely that he’ll miss the entire upcoming season.
The Arkansas State transfer led Texas State in rushing during the 2022-2023 season with 772 yards and six touchdowns and was an All-Sun Belt Preseason Fourth Team selection by Athlon Sports.
Pare’s injury is a big loss for the Bobcats as he was poised to have a key role in new head coach G.J. Kinne’s run-heavy offense.
Pare wasn’t the only running back Texas State lost on Saturday as Ciardello also reported that redshirt junior Josh Berry will be receiving a medical redshirt. Berry missed all of spring practice while nursing an injury and will now be forced to miss the entire 2023-2024 season as well.
With Pare and Berry sidelined that leaves Texas State’s running back position group with five healthy bodies consisting of redshirt junior Calvin Hill, redshirt senior Jahmyl Jeter, sophomore Ismail Mahdi, redshirt junior Damarius Good and junior Donerio Davenport.
Texas State’s tremendous depth in its running back room once viewed as potentially problematic during spring practices will now be vital heading forward into the upcoming season without the services of Pare and Berry.
