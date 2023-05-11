Texas State baseball (33-16, 15-9 Sun Belt Conference) will take on conference rival Louisiana-Layafette (32-18, 14-10 Sun Belt Conference) this weekend for its ninth conference series of the 2023 season.
The previous time these two teams faced off, the Bobcats lost 3-2 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament last season.
Texas State is coming off a three-game sweep of Georgia State last weekend, extending the Bobcats' winning streak to five games. Texas State is looking to improve its postseason resume as they are one of the last four teams projected in the NCAA tournament, according to D1Baseball.
The Rain' Cajuns also found success this past weekend, defeating in-state rival Louisiana-Monroe in a a three game sweep but fell to Louisiana Tech in a midweek matchup, 12-8.
The Bobcats' pitching staff will have their hands full this weekend going up against the fourth-best hitting team in the Sun Belt with a .294 team batting average. Texas State junior pitcher Levi Wells leads the pitching staff with a 7-2 record and a 4.57 ERA. The Bobcats are fifth in the Sun Belt with a team ERA of 5.53.
Texas State junior infielder Davis Powell leads the Bobcats in hitting with 55 hits and a .369 batting average on the season. Freshman infielder Chase Mora leads the team in home runs with 15.
The Ragin' Cajuns' pitching staff is one of the best in the conference, ranked second in team ERA with a 4.90, and is led by Louisiana senior pitcher Cooper Rawls, who is 10-0 on the season with a 3.17 ERA. Ragin' Cajun sophomore infielder Kyle DeBarge leads the team in batting with a .361 average and 55 hits on the season.
The first pitch between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 12th at Russo Field in Lafayette, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
