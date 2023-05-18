Texas State football recently welcomed former Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley to their team.
Finley, a four-star prospect according to ESPN from Ponchatula, Louisiana, announced his decision to join the Bobcats on May 12th. He is the second quarterback added to the roster this offseason from an SEC program with former Arkansas redshirt junior play-caller Malik Hornsby joining the team in the spring.
He is listed at 6 feet 7 and weighing 250 pounds and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Finley transferred to the Auburn after spending his freshman year at LSU. During his stint in Baton Rouge, Finley started five games, completing 57.1% of his passes for 941 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions.
His most successful outing came against South Carolina, where he went 17-of-21 with 265 yards and two passing touchdowns in a 52-24 victory.
In his first season at Auburn in the 2021-2022 season, Finley appeared in eight games and started the last two. He completed 56% of his passes for 600 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. One of the highlights of his season was leading a game-winning touchdown drive against Georgia State in relief of starting quarterback Bo Nix who left the game after suffering an injury.
Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Finley was named the full-time starter for Auburn. However, his season was cut short due to a shoulder sprain, which limited him to only four starts. In those four starts he produced 431 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.
Finley adds to the considerable number of players acquired through the transfer portal by new head coach G.J. Kinne, bringing the total to 15 new players for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
Finley will join an experienced quarterback room at Texas State, alongside redshirt sophomore C.J. Rogers and Hornsby.
Fall camp is scheduled to commence in a few months, with all three quarterbacks vying for the starting position under center. Texas State will kick off its season against Baylor at McLane Stadium September 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.