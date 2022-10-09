Texas State soccer (9-2-2, 3-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) is looking to bounce back after a 3-1 loss against James Madison, and will travel to Louisiana to face off against the University of Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6-5, 0-3-2 Sun Belt Conference) at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The last two matchups between the Bobcats and the Ragin’ Cajuns have resulted in a tie and loss for Texas State. However, Texas State has dominated Louisiana overall with a record of 8-2-1 in previous matchups, and will look to get back to that winning pattern against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are looking to add another win to their season, with its only win being its season opener against FIU on Aug. 18.
The Bobcats are led by sophomore midfielder Madi Goss, who leads the team in goals with seven on the season, putting her at fifth in the conference for goals made. Sophomore forward Zoe Junior is tied for first in the conference for game-winning goals with four.
Louisiana is being led in goals by sophomore midfielder Hailly Waterhouse with three on the season. The Ragin’ Cajuns defense has been lackluster this season, letting in 24 goals compared to Texas State's 14.
The matchup against the University of Louisiana Lafayette is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Home Bank Soccer/Track Facility in Lafayette, Louisiana and is available to stream on ESPN+.
