Texas State baseball (3-0) will take on Oral Roberts (4-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at Bobcat Ballpark after a series sweep against Northwestern where the Bobcats became the highest scoring team in the nation with 56 total runs.
Senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez and junior pitcher Levi Wells were named the Sun Belt's player and pitcher of the week, respectively.
Gonzalez had a total of seven hits, nine RBIs and a batting average of .700 to finish up the first series. Wells only allowed two hits and had nine strikeouts in the series opener versus Northwestern.
Freshman infielder Chase Mora made his collegiate debut and dominated, going 3-for-3 at the plate; all three hits being home runs. One of his home runs was a grand slam to bring the Bobcats to a 24-9 victory over Northwestern.
Mora had two home runs in one game, both tying with and beating the Bobcat's total home run record for one game with eight. Mora's record breaking start made him one of the Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week and the Dick Howser Trophy Hitter of the Week.
Oral Roberts defeated Northern Illinois in all four games of its series, the highest score for Oral Roberts being 16 runs in one game. The pitching for Oral Roberts only allowed seven total runs for NIU in the entire four game series.
The Bobcat's fourth game against Oral Roberts will start at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Ballpark and will be available to stream on ESPN+.
