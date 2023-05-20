Texas State baseball (35-21, 17-13 Sun Belt Conference) soundly defeated the University of Louisiana-Monroe (17-37, 6-23 Sun Belt Conference) 17-0 Saturday afternoon to claim its final series of the season.
On the mound for the Bobcats, senior pitcher Zeke Wood got the start. Showing impressive command, he posted one strikeout in three innings and allowed zero runs.
Texas State got on board effectively in the second inning with a parade of hits. After two runners got on base via walks, senior outfielder Ben McClain hit one down the left side to drive in the Bobcats’ first run.
Sophomore infielder Ryan Leary then singled up the middle to load the bases, and junior infielder Davis Powell drove one through the infield to bring in another two runs.
Senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez then roped one over the right field wall for a three-run homer that put the Bobcats on top 6-0.
Though the Warhawks offense showed ability in getting runners on base, the Bobcats defense kept runners at bay with clean defense in the early innings.
Texas State kept their bats rolling in the third inning. After ULM walked the bases loaded, Leary hit a sac-grounder for an RBI. Powell and Gonzalez then combined for three more RBIs with a double and a single, respectively.
ULM then walked the bases loaded again and allowed another run to score via walk before senior catcher Peyton Lewis singled to center field and brought the score to 13-0.
Texas State added to its score again in the fifth inning after loading the bases with singles. Junior infielder Alex Gonzalez drove a run in with a single, and the Bobcats scored on a wild pitch before McClain singled through the middle and brought in another two, making the score 17-0.
The Bobcats ended the season on a good note and will look forward to discovering their future in postseason tournament play. For more information on postseason Sun Belt baseball, visit sunbeltsports.org.
