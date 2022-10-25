Texas State soccer (11-4-2, 5-3-1 Sun Belt Conference) playoff celebrations will have to wait after being stunned on the road Sunday, suffering a 4-1 loss to Marshall University (3-8-5, 2-4-3 Sun Belt Conference), making this the first losing streak of the Bobcats' season.
A win or draw would have secured a first-round bye for the Bobcats in the upcoming Sun Belt tournament.
The first half ended in a 1-1 draw as Marshall pressed downfield creating opportunities while Texas State continued to hold a strong back line. Texas State struggled to build a solid counterattack.
In the second half, the script was flipped. Marshall pounced on every opportunity they were given as the Thundering Herd notched three goals while keeping its defensive pressure holding Texas State to no goals on the half.
The opening goal came four minutes in as Marshall senior forward Kat Gonzalez hit on the first of her two goals of the day from outside the box.
Just eight minutes later, Texas State sophomore midfielder Madi Goss tied it up with a header on the far post after a cross by sophomore forward Zoe Junior.
The game remained tied with several opportunities on both sides, most notably a key tackle by freshman defender Addison Peters on a promising Marshall counterattack.
However, Marshall's mid-game adjustments proved too much as they increased the pressure while maintaining good small-ball play.
This would create more opportunities for them as once again they were able to go up early in the half after senior forward Morgan White streaked down the right side of the box giving her team the lead just four minutes into the half.
The increased intensity from Marshall forced Texas State into a lot of turnovers and missed opportunities, as the Bobcats struggled to maintain possession and get good looks.
In the 60th minute, Marshall would add yet another goal to their lead as Gonzalez recorded her second goal of the day, making it three in the last two games.
The final goal for both sides would come just two minutes later in the 62nd minute when Marshall sophomore midfielder Luiza Travassos found the back of the net on an unassisted goal.
Marshall spent the rest of the game content with their lead and playing keep-away from Texas State, keeping the lead and giving them their first win since Sept. 25.
Texas States hopes to bounce back in their final regular season game against Appalachian State University at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.
