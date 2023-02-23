Texas State tennis managed to come back from Saturday’s 5-2 loss to UTRGV, with a dominant win on Sunday with a score of 6-1 against Stephen F. Austin at the Bobcat Tennis Complex .
Texas State’s only wins Saturday came from freshman Andrea Pineda and redshirt senior Mae McCutcheon in singles matches.
Pineda won the first set 6-0 and followed it up with a 7-5 score in the second set.
McCutcheon lost the first set 6-2 but rallied back in her second set in a close match, winning 6-4. The momentum from the second set win carried over into the third, and she won the match 6-1.
In singles, the Bobcats won two out of five matches. In doubles, however, they weren’t able to get a win, losing both matches to UTRGV by a score of 6-2.
On Sunday against Stephen F. Austin, Texas State's struggles in doubles matchups continued.
The Bobcats lost their first doubles matchup 6-3 but came back in their second doubles match, winning 6-4. This win came from the duo of senior Jadeh Chan and sophomore Sofia Fortuno.Texas State ended up dropping the last doubles match 7-5.
The Bobcats knew that they had to come out swinging in their singles matchups, and they did just that.
Junior Kiana Graham started off the singles matches by winning two consecutive sets 6-0. Sophomore Sofia Fortuno came in hot from her doubles win and won her singles matchup in straight sets as well 2-0, with scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
Freshman Andrea Pineda went undefeated in the weekend in singles, winning her matchup on Sunday in straight sets 2-0 at 6-0 then 6-3.
Freshman Emily Niers clinched the match for the Bobcats in her singles win in straight sets 2-0, winning the first set on a tiebreaker 77-63 and the second set 6-1.
Texas State tennis’ next series of matchups will be against Northwestern State at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
