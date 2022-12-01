According to reports, Texas State is set to hire G.J. Kinne as the program's new football head coach.
Kinne spent this year as the head coach of the University of Incarnate Word, where he lead the team to a 10-1 record and a first place finish in the Southland Conference.
Incarnate Word's offense averaged 53.1 points per game during the regular season, leading them to the seven-seed in the FCS playoffs.
Before his coaching career, Kinne made a name for himself at quarterback for the University of Tulsa. As an undrafted free agent, he has spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.
A native of Mesquite, Texas, Kinne is the same age, 34, as Spavital when he got hired in 2018.
Texas State informed Spavital on Sunday of the change in leadership, and through the requests of an expedited head coach search by Texas State, the Bobcats will have a new head coach just four days after the firing.
The University Star will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.
