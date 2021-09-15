In a Sept. 15 statement, Texas State Track and Field announced the hiring of four new assistant coaches.
Director of Track and Field and Cross Country John Frazier has brought on Erik Stevens, Trent Edgerton, Brian Hunter and Kendall Gustafson to his 2021-22 staff.
"I have assembled a great staff of coaches with exceptional knowledge, skill, wisdom and who are committed to the student-athlete success," Frazier said in the statement. "Most of all, I'm excited that they have passion, dedication and plenty of energy to help move Texas State University to a higher level of competition."
Stevens will be the primary coach for both men’s and women’s cross country as well as other distance events. Stevens has coached multiple Division I schools such as the University of California - Los Angeles, the University of Georgia and Florida State University.
Edgerton will be in charge of sprints, hurdles and relays. He spent the last two seasons Barton Community College where he led the men’s team to a 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship.
Hunter is coaching sprints, pole vault and triple jump. He coached at William and Mary College from 2012-2015. He was also the 2002 NCAA Champion and three-time All-American in pole vault at the University of Texas.
Gustafson will coach jumps and multi-events. In her professional career, she qualified for the 2021 USA Olympic Trials in the heptathlon before suffering a torn ACL in April. She served as a volunteer assistant coach at her alma mater UCLA and Rice University.
