Texas State track and field continues its hot start this season with four top-five finishes and four new person records [PRs] at the Houston Invitational on Jan. 27.
One of the athletes that were showcased at the invitational was freshman Melanie Duron, who placed 3rd in women’s shot put with a distance of 14.93 meters/48-11.75.
Junior Mathilde Canet placed fourth in women’s high jump with a distance of 1.71 meters/5-7.25. Canet placed 10th in her last performance at the Red Raider Open.
Freshman Elisabet Runarsdottir placed fourth in the women’s weight throw with a distance of 17.67 meters/57-11.75. Runarsdottir placed in the top-five at the Houston Invitational, her first showing of the season.
Freshman Chris Preddie placed third in the men’s long jump with a distance of 7.18 meters/23-6.75. Preddie placed fifth in the Red Raider Open on Jan. 20.
Texas State had two new PRs in the women’s 60 meter from junior Jordan Perry and junior Kiana Rollins. Perry placed 25th in the preliminaries with a time of 7.79, while Rollins was just behind her placing 27th with a time of 7.80.
Junior Daneille Lynch finished 19th with a personal best of 9.31 in the women's 60 meter hurdles.
Freshman Franco Melhado placed sixth in the men's one mile with a time of 4:24.69, an improvement of 2.7 seconds from his time at Red Raider Open.
