Texas State (36-22, 17-13 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated by Louisiana-Lafayette (37-21, 18-12 Sun Belt Conference) 12-6 in the quarterfinal round of the Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
The loss marks the fifth consecutive loss Texas State has suffered to the Ragin' Cajuns and the second in three days. The loss eliminates Texas State from the tournament.
On the mound for the Bobcats, senior pitcher Zeke Wood had the start. Overall, Wood posted five strikeouts and allowed three runs while pitching 3.1 innings.
The Ragin' Cajuns got on the board in the top of the first inning with a double and a sacrifice pop fly, but their lead didn’t last long.
Texas State responded in the bottom frame of the first, starting with a leadoff single by junior outfielder Kameron Weil. Senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez got on base with a single, freshman infielder Chase Mora knocked Weil in with a double down the left field line to level the score 1-1.
Texas State gifted Louisiana the lead with a series of self-inflicted errors in the third inning. After, a double put a Ragin' Cajun runner in scoring position, two errors in the outfield allowed two runs to come in and put Louisiana on top 3-1.
Louisiana extended its lead after a sacrifice bunt put a runner on third in the fourth inning. Shortly after Texas State senior pitcher Nathan Medrano’s entrance into the game, a sacrifice pop fly brought him the Louisiana runner on third.
The bases were then loaded and a line drive to right-center field brought in two more runs, making the score 6-1.
Texas State began to mount a comeback in the fifth inning after Weil doubled to the opposite gap before being brought home by a single from Gonzalez. Shortly after, sophomore infielder Ryder Hernandez batted another run in to make the score 7-4.
The Ragin' Cajuns added to their lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single, making the game 8-4.
Texas State responded back in the sixth inning when, after loading the bases, Mora hit a sacrifice ground ball to make the game 8-5, but Louisiana responded yet again with a run in the seventh to keep their four-run lead.
The Bobcats continued to persevere in the seventh inning. After Hernandez reached second base, senior outfielder Ben McClain brought him in with a hard-hit single to make the score 9-6.
Louisiana added to their score for the final runs of the game in the top of the ninth inning after loading the bases on an error and a walk. A hard-hit liner to left-center field drove in all three runners, bringing the final score to 12-6.
After, being eliminated from the conference tournament the Bobcats postseason fate now lies in the hands of the selection committee. Texas State will have to wait and see if it is one of the 64 teams chosen to compete in the NCAA Tournament.
