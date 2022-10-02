In a rematch of Friday night's loss against James Madison University, the Bobcats (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) split the season series against the Dukes (9-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) winning the match 3-1 at Strahan Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Texas State saw a number of players contributing to the win, with four starters reaching double figures in kills.
“We have a lot of people that can play and I think it's going to benefit us down the road,” head coach Sean Huiet said.
Texas State started slowly in the first set, but rallied back and finished strong, ultimately winning the set 25-17, a feat they were unable to accomplish in the first meeting between the teams on Friday.
The second set was a back-and-forth battle, with the two teams close in score for the majority of the set. Ultimately, the Bobcats took a 2-0 lead over the Dukes after winning the second set 25-21.
After being down two sets, JMU retaliated in the third. The Dukes managed to force a fourth set, winning the third set 25-23.
The Bobcats took the fourth and final set 25-12, ensuring they wouldn't face a game five for a consecutive night.
Senior outside hitter Lauren Teske had 18 total kills on the day, going neck-and-neck with JMU senior outside hitter Sophie Davis, who had a game-high 20 kills.
Davis was accurate, recording a .643 hit percentage throughout the four sets played. Efforts to win the match were unsuccessful, however, as Texas State’s offense overpowered the JMU defense over the course of four sets.
Graduate setter Emily DeWalt led the charge for Texas State, leading the team with a game-high 52 assists to go along with five digs on the afternoon. DeWalt said that games against Sun Belt Conference opponents forces the Bobcats to bring its best to the court.
“I think bringing teams into the Sun Belt has forced us to play our best every single time we come out on the court,” DeWalt said.
Texas State will attempt to use this momentum to its advantage against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-4, 3-4 Sun Belt) at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Earl. K. Long Gym.
