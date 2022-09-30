The Schooner Classic at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma, concluded on Monday. The Texas State women’s golf team fell two spots from their second-round standing finishing 15th in a field of 16 teams, nine of which are ranked in the top 50.
Texas State registered a 13-over par team score in the final round to conclude the tournament 25-over. The team finished 10 strokes behind Illinois and 13 behind UTSA.
The Bobcats carded a 293 Monday on the 6,112-yard par 70 layout, nine shots higher than their opening round score of 284 on Saturday.
Juniors Junia Gabasa (69-75-72) and Marine Griffaut (69-71-76) recorded three birdies in the final round of the tournament, the highest score of the day among the Bobcats. Both led the way for Texas State throughout the three-day 54-hole tournament finishing in a deadlock for 49th place at six-over par.
Matilda Svahn shot her second consecutive 71 on Monday after opening the tournament with a 75. The sophomore went one-over par, moving up one spot to finish in a tie for 57th place with seven-over 217.
Junior Federica Tavelli-Westerlund recorded a 75 on the final day, shooting five-over par but fell 20 spots due to a double bogey on the fifth hole. She finished the tournament tied for 62nd with eight-over 218.
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer posted a 75 on the final day of the tournament, two shots better than her opening round score of 77. The Baylor transfer finished the tournament 82nd with 16-over 226.
The Bobcats will return to San Marcos to host the Jim West Challenge at the Kissing Tree Golf Club from Oct. 23-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.