Texas State women's basketball (14-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) is set to play Southern Mississippi (14-6, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference) following a win against Old Dominion on Jan. 26. The game will be the Bobcat's first home game in two weeks.
Texas State and Southern Mississippi did not compete against each other during the 2021-2022 season, so each team will be facing an unfamiliar foe. The Bobcats and the Golden Eagles both won their most recent matches by pulling ahead in the fourth quarter after being behind for the entirety of their respective games.
Texas State was down by three points to start the fourth quarter against Old Dominion, and the team earned their victory after putting in the work and effort to score 23 total points to defeat ODU with a score of 52-46, handing the Monarchs it's first home game loss of the season.
Graduate forward Da'Nasia Hood lead the Bobcats in points. Hood scored a total of 18 points, two more than the leading scorer for Southern Mississippi, Domonique Davis, in the Eagle's most recent game against Arkansas State.
Hood is averaging the highest points per game on the team at 15.5 and will be a force on the court against the Golden Eagles on Saturday. Hood had multiple assists from graduate guard Taylor Kennedy who garnered a total of seven to help pull the Bobcats ahead.
Texas State has a record of 10-2 for home games this season, having only lost to Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Louisiana. The Bobcats will have the home advantage against Southern Mississippi who has a record of 5-4 for away games.
Following the game against Southern Mississippi, Texas State will stay home for a game against Troy at 7 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Strahan Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
