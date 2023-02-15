Texas State track and field’s record-breaking 2023 season continued at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston, from Feb. 10-11.
Ten different Bobcats competed at the Tyson Invitational and 30 competed at the Howie Ryan Invitational.
Senior Dominick Yancy ran a 46.41 in the men’s 400-meter, breaking the previous Texas State record of 46.48, which Yancy set at the Corky Classic in Lubbock in January.
This was the second Texas State record previously set by himself that Yancy has broken this season after running a 20.97 in the men’s 200-meter in January.
On Saturday, the Bobcat men’s 4x400 relay team bested itself once again by setting a school record for the second time this season. The team consisted of junior Brian West, senior Taahir Kelly, senior Bervensky Pierre and Yancy. They ran 3:06.48 to finish fifth and break the previous Texas State record in the event by nearly two full seconds.
This was the third time this season the men’s 4x400 relay team ran a sub-3:10 time, breaking a 37-year-old Texas State record.
On Friday, redshirt senior Sedrickia Wynn ran a 7.37 in the women’s 60-meter preliminaries, the third-fastest time in Texas State history. She also clocked 8.28 seconds in the women’s 60-meter hurdles matching the third-fastest time in program history for the event, which she previously set at the Corky Classic in January.
This put Wynn into Texas State’s top-seven times for the sixth time this season. Wynn also finished eighth overall in the women’s 60-meter dash.
Wynn’s impressive performance carried over to Saturday by running a 23.52 in the women’s 200, the school’s third fastest time in that event. By clocking that time, Wynn owns two of the top three fastest runs in Texas State history in the women’s 200.
On Friday, Kelly ran a 47.08 in the men’s 400-meter, which is the sixth-fastest time in school history. Kelly placed 11th in the event while his relay teammate Yancy finished in fourth.
On Saturday, Pierre ran a 21.26, matching his teammate redshirt senior Ashton Callahan’s time for the eighth-fastest in program history. Over the course of this indoor track and field season, Pierre has run the third, fifth and eighth fastest times by a Texas State sprinter in the event.
Moving into the field events, freshman Utitofan Sam and redshirt junior Carly Watts finished second in the women’s weight throw and shot put. Sam threw a distance of 17.61 meters/57-9.5 in the weight throw. Watts had a distance of 14.90 meters/48-10.75 in the shot put.
In the men’s shot-put event, senior Tyler Noles finished in fourth place by throwing 15.90 meters/52-2.
With both the Tyson and Howie Ryan Invitationals in the rearview mirror, Texas State will shift focus to the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships which will be held from Feb. 20-21 in Birmingham, Alabama.
