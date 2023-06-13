What has been one of the best seasons in recent memory for the Texas State track and field team came to a close this past Saturday at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The meet began Wednesday, June 7 and lasted through Saturday, June 10 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Texas State had three athletes competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships: freshman thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir, freshman jumper Chris Preddie and redshirt senior sprinter Sedrickia Wynn. All three punched their tickets to the meet last month at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds in California.
This was the most athletes Texas State has sent to the NCAA Outdoor Championships since the 2017 season.
Despite no podium finishes Texas State ended the meet on a positive note by garnering All-American honors in three separate events.
On Wednesday in the men’s long jump event, Preddie’s top leap of 7.70 meters/25-3.25 earned him a 14th place finish and Second Team All-American honors. Preddie is the first All-American for Texas State in the men’s long jump since the 2021 season.
His jump was also the best by any Texas State athlete in the event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships since 2005.
By claiming All-American status Preddie becomes the fourth Bobcat in the men’s long jump event to accomplish the feat joining Gordon McKee, Brian Veal and Ronnie Briscoe Jr.
On the second day of the meet, Runarsdottir broke more records on what has been a historic freshman campaign. The Iceland native became the first Texas State freshman to be named First Team All-American in 18 years.
Runarsdottir threw a personal best 66.98 meters/219.9 on her sixth and final attempt to finish in seventh place in the women’s hammer throw. Runarsdottir’s toss also set a new Icelandic record and was the 10th best in Texas State program history.
Runarsdottir joins Alyssa Wilson as the only two Bobcats to ever be named First Team All-American in the women’s hammer throw event.
Wynn wrapped things up for Texas State at the meet Thursday in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
Wynn added to her lengthy list of accomplishments in a Bobcat uniform by earning All-American Honorable Mentions after finishing in 20th place in the event. In her final race, Wynn clocked a time of 13.42 to cap off what has been a stellar collegiate career.
Wynn was only the second Bobcat in program history to compete in the women’s 100-meter hurdles event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships since Brigitte Foster in 1998.
With Runarsdottir’s top 10 finish Texas State ended the meet with two team points. This marked the second straight year Texas State earned team points at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and the fifth time in the last 10 years.
