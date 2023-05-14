What has been one of the best seasons in recent memory for the Texas State track and field team continued at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The conference championships took place over a span of three days beginning May 11 and concluding May 13.
Day One
On the first day freshman thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir continued her impressive season by winning the women’s hammer throwing competition with a throw of 65.53/215-0.
Not only did the throw earn the Iceland native first place on the podium but it also broke several records such as the Texas State freshman record, an Iceland record and was also the 10th best throw ever in program history.
By placing first Runarsdottir becomes the fifth thrower in Texas State history to win the women’s hammer throw and gives Texas State consecutive titles in the event after Alyssa Wilson won first place during the 2022 season.
Graduate student thrower Grady Leonard finished second in the men’s hammer throwing competition with a throw of 64.25meters/210-9. Leonard’s throw is the seventh-best in program history adding to his prodigious resume as he currently holds seven of the best eight throws in Texas State history.
Junior multis Simon Thor placed third in the men’s javelin competition with a toss of 64.05meter/210-1. The throw was a mere two feet away from breaking his personal best record and becoming the seventh best in program history.
“We came out on the first day and did a great job putting Texas State on the right path for both men's and women's teams,” Texas State Director of Track and Field John Frazier said in a statement. “We gained unexpected points in the women's javelin and getting a scoring opportunity for the men's 1500 final on Saturday is huge. The next two days are big scoring opportunities for us as well.”
Day Two
The star of the second day of the Conference Championships for Texas State was freshman long jumper Chris Preddie.
Preddie’s leap of 7.36 meters/24-1.75 in his penultimate attempt moved him into first place from second making him just the fifth Bobcat in program history to win a conference title in the men’s long jump competition since Ronnie Briscoe Jr. in the 2018 season.
Leonard placed second in the men’s shot put with a throw of 17.97 meters/58-11.5 while Thor finished fourth in the men’s decathlon with a total of 6,883 points.
Freshman thrower Melanie Duron placed third in the women’s shot put with a throw of 16.06 meters/52-8.25.
Both redshirt junior thrower Carly Watts and senior thrower Ebony Wolridge registered career best throws of 15.52 meters/50-11 and 15.50 meters/50-10.25 respectively. Watts finished in fourth place while Wolridge finished in fifth.
Day Three
The third and final day of the conference championships was the best for Texas State as it finished with seven individual titles.
The women’s 4x100 relay team broke the school record which was previously set earlier this season to claim the conference title.
The men’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams also took home titles. This was the third consecutive season in which the men’s 4x400 relay won the event.
The biggest highlights were senior sprinters Dominick Yancey and Taahir Kelly as both finished the day with titles. Kelly won the 200-meter sprint earning his first ever individual championship in a Bobcat uniform.
Yancey finished second in the 200-meter, but won the 400-meter event for the second consecutive year. Kelly placed second in the 400-meter.
Both Yancey and Kelly also ran on the men’s 4x1 and 4x4 relay teams and now have a total of nine Sun Belt gold medals in their indoor and outdoor relay careers. They also each won the high-point scorer award becoming the first Texas State men to accomplish the feat at the Sun Belt Conference outdoor meet since the 2013 season.
Redshirt senior Ashton Callahan finished second in the men’s 100-meter dash by clocking a time of 10.26 tying the second fastest in program history.
Redshirt senior sprinter Sedrickia Wynn won both the women’s 100 and 200-meter sprints. She clocked a sprint of 11.28 in the 100-meter setting a facility record and marking the second fastest time ever ran by a Bobcat in the event. Wynn also placed third in the women’s hurdles event.
With the two first place wins Wynn now has a gold medal count of five in her illustrious collegiate career.
Preddie finished runner-up in the men’s triple jump with a career best leap of 15.31 meters/50.2.75.
Freshman jumper Aiden Hayes came in third in the men’s high jump with his second-best clearance of the season at 2.08 meters/6-9.75.
Senior high jumper Katherine Stucky capped off her final conference meet by placing second in the women’s high jump with a clearance of 1.76 meters/5-9.25.
Freshman thrower Utitofon Sam came in second place in the women’s discuss event with a career best throw of 52.44 meters/172-0.
“The Bobcats are coming together as a team with many great individual performances,” Frazier said. “Our veterans did a great job with their contributions, and five of our freshmen were on the podium with two championships.”
Texas State will now set its sights on the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, California. The event will take place from May, 24-27.
