On March 31, Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout reached his 100th career win in less than four full seasons since being hired.
Through his high energy and great love for baseball, Trout has had an immense impact on the Texas State baseball program. The milestone calls for cheers, but Trout humbly credits the community that supports him and the baseball team.
“I was hopeful,” Trout said. “I was always confident in myself that we could do that and really and truly more confident in my staff that we could build a great team together.”
Trout grew up with the sport and eventually coached under some of the best coaches in the nation. He said he felt lucky to have the right capabilities to take over the Texas State baseball program in 2019.
Trout said the learning experiences that baseball offers him are among the most valuable parts of the game.
“I’ve been playing [baseball] since, literally, I could walk,” Trout said. “To me, you either lose or you learn, so we try to do a lot of learning. Even through our winning, even through our losing.”
Nothing beats Texas State's baseball culture, Trout said. The school setting, the former players and the hard work put into the production of games all play a role in making the spirit of the game what it is. As a result, there is incredible potential for the program to continue growing and thriving in the years to come.
“It’s a really good place to play baseball,” Trout said. “Everybody says it's a sleeping giant in all sports, and I don’t know if it’s necessarily sleeping anymore, but this thing could be, year in and year out, a powerhouse, and that’s what we want to build.”
The relationship between Trout and the ballplayers is one of trust, respect, and consideration and is arguably the most important factor of the team. Trout said that while business is business, his care for his players is unwavering.
“They know I care about them not just as baseball players but as people as well,” Trout said. “It’s not just about how well they can hit a breaking ball or throw a fastball. It’s trying to make them better people and get them ready for this world.”
Trout has built a relationship with his players that radiates positive energy through his energetic and quality coaching methods. Texas State senior outfielder Ben McClain said the energy Trout brings to the field is consistent and inspiring.
“He does a good job of making sure when he comes to the field that he brings a lot of energy,” McClain said. “Even on the days that he might feel off, he doesn’t typically show it. He tries to keep it consistent because energy is one thing he tells us all the time.”
Texas State senior pitcher Triston Dixon agrees that Trout’s energy is of a high degree and said that because of Trout’s family-oriented ways, he has connected with the team and coaching staff on a higher level than in the past.
“He treats us like a family,” Dixon said. “He brings that to the field and, you know, you’re able to connect with him and be able to connect with the team as well.”
Throughout his baseball journey, Trout has picked up on many values that make him the coach he is today. At Texas State, he shows them by continuing to build a culture of high standards and respect. According to Trout, this is because baseball is bigger than a person’s individual accomplishments.
“All the values we’re using on a daily basis help us to be better baseball players, to be a better team,” Trout said. “It just gives you that mindset that, you know, we’re not just trying to, you know, be average.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.