Texas State women’s basketball (18-8, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference) finished its first of two straight home games against James Madison University (21-6, 11-4 Sun Belt Conference), resulting in a 54-58 loss for the Bobcats.
This loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Texas State, and further places the team in fourth place in the Sun Belt Conference standings with only three games left on the schedule.
Head coach Zenarae Antoine said the game was a tough loss but still believes this team is headed in the right direction as it nears the end of the season.
“We had plenty of opportunities but when you’re shooting in the twenties in the third and fourth quarter,” Antoine said. “You’re putting yourself in a tough situation even if your defense is holding strong.”
Graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood finishes the game with another 18-point performance along with nine rebounds.
James Madison senior guard Kiki Jefferson finished with a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds while also converting on 9-of-11 shots at the free throw line.
JMU junior center Kseniia Kozlova was active on the boards as well, recording 14 total rebounds and 15 points to go along.
Both teams exchanged baskets all night long, resulting in eight ties and nine lead changes for the game.
The Bobcats finished the first half up three points, but second half struggles began to tell the story for Texas State.
As a team, Texas State shot below 30% for the contest and only managed to convert on nine shots in 37 shot attempts in the second half alone.
Coach Antoine said she wanted the team to keep shooting, regardless of makes or misses.
“You want to keep their confidence high,” Antoine said. “For the most, part I liked the majority of the shots that we took.”
Despite the poor shooting percentage in the second half, Texas State was able to stick around and had many chances to finish the game on top.
Graduate guard Kennedy Taylor knocked down a big three-pointer late in the game to knot the score at 50 with two minutes left to play.
JMU would then take the lead on a pair of free throws, but Hood responded with a mid-range basket over her defender to tie the game once again with a minute left.
A JMU score off a spinning-layup basket in the lane from Kozlova would then break the tie with 40 seconds left, and the Dukes would further close the game out by getting to the line and converting on six of its 10 attempted free throws in the final minute and a half.
Texas State would ultimately fall short to James Madison at home; a four-point loss in a much-needed victory nearing the end of the season.
With this win, James Madison University records its third straight victory and now jump to first place on the Sun Belt Conference standings, while Texas State now falls below Troy and Old Dominion for the fourth spot in the conference.
With only three games left on the schedule the Bobcats are now looking to bounce back in another home contest on Saturday.
The Bobcats' next game against South Alabama is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Strahan Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.