After losing all three of its opening matches at the Dayton Invitational, Texas State Volleyball will travel to Lubbock, Texas to play in another triple-header at the Red Raider Invitational from Sept. 3-4.
At the tournament, the Bobcats (0-3) will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Sept. 3 before finishing the series with back-to-back matches against the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) and the Rhode Island Rams (2-2).
The Bobcats are looking to bounce back offensively as they were outhit in all three matches as the opposition benefitted from large scoring runs. They finished with a .130 hitting percentage and 117 kills while allowing their opponents a .238 and 152 kills.
Individually senior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald leads the team with 24 kills (.130) followed by junior middle blocker Tessa Marshall’s 22 kills (.333). Marshall was named to the Dayton Invitational All-Tournament Team as she also finished with eight blocks and 26 points.
Senior setter Emily DeWalt leads Texas State with 88 assists along with 44 digs. Senior libero Kayla Granado is first in digs (46).
The Red Raiders are riding a two-win stretch against North Carolina State and Abilene Christian University. Texas Tech has a 5-3 record against Texas State.
Junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer leads Texas Tech with 32 kills (.228), followed by junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper with 27 kills (.291). Junior outside hitter Caitlan Dugan and fifth-year outside hitter Samantha Sanders are tied with 22 kills.
Senior setter Alex Kirby has a team-high 106 kills with 34 digs. Graduate libero KJ Adams leads with 47 digs.
The Buckeyes are also coming into the matchup with two straight victories against Northern Kentucky University and the No. 4 University of Washington.
Both teams have only met once back in 2016 where the Buckeyes won in straight sets.
Junior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales leads the team with 28 kills (.375) followed by sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot with 23 kills (.219)and senior outside hitter Mia Grunze with 21 kills (.218).
Junior setter Mac Podraza has a team-high 77 sets and junior libero Kylie Murr leads with 32 digs.
Rhode Island is coming into the tournament with two consecutive losses to Bryant University and Providence College. This will be the Rams’ first match against the Bobcats since 2007.
Junior outside hitter Claire Wagner has a team-high 46 kills (.154) followed by graduate right-side hitter/outside hitter with 43 kills (.240).
Freshman setter Grace Hammond is first in assists (80) while junior setter Adel Gage is second (61). Senior libero Ella Ratzloff has a team-high 87 digs.
The Bobcats will face the Red Raiders at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 and play a doubleheader against the Buckeyes at 10:30 a.m. and the Rams at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. All three matches will be at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas with the first contest airing on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.