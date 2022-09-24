Texas State volleyball (10-4 overall, 2-0 Sun Belt) defeated the University of Louisiana-Monroe (6-10 overall, 2-0 Sun Belt) in both of its matchups, winning 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-20) and 3-1 (15-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-22).
The Bobcats started off dominant in the first set, only allowing ULM to score 11 points, with a final score of 25-11 to finish off the set.
Texas State started off slow on the second set, being down 6-8, but the Bobcats strung together a 19-9 run to finish their second set 25-17.
ULM fought back in the third set against Texas State, and at one point had a lead of 18-20.
The Bobcats went on to score seven points in a row, two of which were kills from graduate student outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald. That 7-0 run led them to win the third set 25-20 and the overall game in a sweep 3-0.
In the first set of the second game after the sweep, ULM started off hot and won the first set 25-15, which marked the first time since 2016 that ULM had won a set against Texas State.
Texas State went on to win the second set 25-12 and the third set 25-18.
Senior outside hitter Lauren Teske had five kills in the third set.
ULM had a 9-0 early run in the fourth set, putting them up 10-6.
With the Bobcats down 20-21 late in the fourth set, it looked like the game was going into a fifth and final set. However, graduate student outsider hitter Jada Gardner went on to score three kills to secure the victory and keep Texas State undefeated in the conference.
Texas State will go on to face James Madison University at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Strahan Arena. The match will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
