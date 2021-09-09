Texas State volleyball (1-6 overall) will look to turn the tide of the season with its first two home games of the season as part of the Bobcat Invitational. The Bobcats will play two matches on Sept. 10, first up will be the University of Alabama (5-2 overall) at followed by the University of Miami (5-0 overall).
In its most recent outing, Texas State lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-13) to the University of Texas on Sept. 7. It was a rough outing for the Bobcats as they only totaled 24 kills on a .106 hitting percentage while committing 15 errors. On the other side of the net, the Longhorns totaled 44 kills on a .458 hitting percentage and only committed six errors.
So far on the season, Texas State averages a hitting percentage of .174 for 11.6 kills per set. Defensively the Bobcats rack up 14.1 digs and 1.4 blocks per set while allowing opponents to hit .287 for 13.8 kills per set.
Newcomer graduate outside hitter Jada Gardner leads the Bobcats in kills with 2.21 per set (53 total) on a .143 hit percentage. Following Gardner is senior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald and junior outside hitter Lauren Teske with 51 total kills each. Per set Fitzgerald picks up 2.32 kills on .126 hitting and Teske gets 2.22 on .178. Three-time Sun Belt Setter of the Year senior setter Emily DeWalt leads the team with 8.31 assists per set (133 total).
On defense, senior libero Kayla Granado leads the team in digs with 3.56 per set (89 total) and senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott leads the team in blocks with .76 per set (19 total).
Looking at Alabama, the Crimson Tide lost their last match to Kennesaw State 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) on Sept. 7. Alabama totaled 32 kills on .134 hitting and allowed 43 kills on .233 hitting by the Owls. The Crimson Tide defended fairly well with 44 digs to Kennesaw’s 34 but allowed eight aces by the Owls.
Alabama hits a cumulative .353 hitting percentage for 13.6 kills per set. The Crimson Tide holds opponents to a .162 hitting percentage and picks up 16.7 digs per set.
Alabama is led by junior rightside hitter Kennedy Muckelroy with 2.54 kills per set (61 total) on .196 hitting and senior outside hitter Abby Marjama with 2.73 kills per set (60 total) on .293 hitting. Junior opposite hitter/setter Emily Janek leads the team with 7.20 assists per set (180 total).
Defensively, junior libero Dru Kuck leads the Crimson Tide with 5.38 digs per set (140 total) and junior middle blocker Alyiah Wells leads the team with 1.36 blocks per set (34 total).
As for Miami, it defeated the University of South Florida twice in its most recent games, first with a 3-1 (25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15) win on Sept. 3 followed by a 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-23) sweep on Sept. 5.
As a team, Miami hits at a .257 clip for 14.19 kills per set. It also holds opponents to a solid .099 hitting percentage with 16 digs per set and 2.66 blocks per set.
The U is led by junior outside hitter Angela Grieve with 4.0 kills per set (60 total) on .255 hitting, followed by the Turkish freshman outside hitter Peyman Yardimici with 2.69 kills per set (43 total) on .205 hitting. Junior setter Savannah Vach leads Miami with 11 assists per set (154 total).
On defense, Miami is led by senior defensive specialist Priscilla Hernandez with 3.81 digs per set (61 total) and junior middle blocker Janice Leao with 1.50 blocks per set (24 total).
The Bobcats match against Alabama begins at 11 a.m. and the match against Miami begins at 6:30 p.m.
